St. Bernards receives heart award

The time from home to hospital is important in a life or death moment and a local hospital was honored Thursday for its work in helping people who suffer heart attacks.

St. Bernards Medical Center received the Mission Lifeline Receiving Center - Gold Plus Quality Achievement award for its work in STEMI care.

The award is given to hospitals regarding their treatment of people who suffer an ST elevation myocardial infarction.

It is not the first time that the hospital has received the award. St. Bernards has received the award for three years in a row and was the first hospital in the state to get the award.

A doctor at the hospital said the good work is a credit to hospital employees and staff.

"We've done a good job of getting people quickly to the cath lab, straight from ambulances and from outlying hospitals bypassing the emergency room to our cath lab to open up their vessels with stints," Dr. Barry Tedder said.

