A-State trustees to consider emergency management facilities, Weatherford proposals

A plan to have emergency and disaster preparedness programs and facilities in Imboden and Walnut Ridge will be on the agenda Friday when the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees meets for its quarterly meeting.

The board is expected to discuss the plan. If approved, students can learn the proper response during an emergency situation. Arkansas State offers a master's, bachelor's and associate degree in Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

Students can take classes in Incident Command Systems, responding to radiological emergencies, the epidemiology of disasters and pandemic planning, according to the course guide.

Trustees are also expected to discuss a plan to honor the late Newport police officer Patrick Weatherford at the ASU-Newport campus. The plan would rename the Criminal Justice Department after Weatherford, who was killed in the line of duty.

Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cooper Alumni Center in Jonesboro.

