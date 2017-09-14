Colson Corporation land purchased for $100

Jonesboro city council approved the Colson Corporation to purchase land leased from the city for just $100 at their meeting Tuesday evening.

The corporation wanted to exercise a right in their original lease agreement earlier this year to purchase the land on Aggie Road.

According to city documents, the lease agreement dates back to Nov. 1968.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android