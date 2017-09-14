Property to be sold for possibly 100 bucks

A Jonesboro business may be able to purchase the land they have been leasing for a very small price.

According to city documents, the Colson Corporation and the city of Jonesboro entered a lease agreement in November 1968.

The agreement stated the company could purchase the land from the city, whenever they decided, for only $100.

The Jonesboro Public Works Committee will meet next week to discuss the purchase.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android