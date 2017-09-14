Property to be sold for possibly 100 bucks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Property to be sold for possibly 100 bucks

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro business may be able to purchase the land they have been leasing for a very small price.

According to city documents, the Colson Corporation and the city of Jonesboro entered a lease agreement in November 1968.

The agreement stated the company could purchase the land from the city, whenever they decided, for only $100.

The Jonesboro Public Works Committee will meet next week to discuss the purchase.

