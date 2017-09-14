Shooting sports complex in final planning stage

Jonesboro city leaders have discussed the possibility to have a Shooting Sports Complex for years and now, they are moving forward.

They are now looking at purchasing 200 acres of land in Jonesboro, contingent on funds appropriated.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said they are nearing the last step in the planning process for the complex.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is scheduled to have a meeting next week on how they plan to proceed with the project.

After that is done, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will review the final paperwork for approval.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android