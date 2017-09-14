Picture perfect: veterans honored with special photo session

An event takes place this weekend in Poplar Bluff to honor our nation's veterans.

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host "Patriot Pictures" for area veterans from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A professional photographer will take pictures of veterans and print them out on site for the veterans to take home.

Veterans can bring their uniforms or medals, but they can also just wear their civilian clothes.

"Here and there, we kept hearing about veterans who had few or no photographs of themselves," stated Dr. Patricia Hall, VA Medical Center Director. "They wanted something to share with family; something that would help start a conversation about their service. After it came up a few times, we decided to get together with some donors and volunteers and see if we could help."

Hall said that attendees do not have to be VA patients to participate.

"However," she added, "we will have someone on site to enroll veterans if they want to sign up for VA health care services. As a veteran who gets her health care through VA, I can tell you every eligible veteran should be enrolled – that's very important."

The event is free to all veterans.

