Arkansas man injured helping restore power after Irma

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A spokeswoman for Georgia Power Company says an Arkansas man was injured while helping restore power in Georgia following Hurricane Irma.



Georgia Power spokeswoman Ashley West said Thursday that the company's top priority is the safety of the workers and said their thoughts and prayers are with the lineman's family.



The man's name, hometown and details of the accident were not released.



Irwin County Emergency Management Services Director Jerry Edwards told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the man was working in the town of Ocilla, about 165 miles (265 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, and was taken to a burn center in critical but stable condition.



Edwards could not be reached for additional comment Thursday afternoon.

