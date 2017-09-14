Report: Lineman electrocuted while doing work with Hurricane Irma

A lineman from Arkansas was electrocuted Wednesday as he was helping crews bring back power after Hurricane Irma.

According to a media release, the man was not an employee of Arkansas Electric Cooperative but instead worked for contact firm SEC.

The firm was doing work for Georgia Power and Light, officials said.

There was no word on the extent of the man's injury.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android