County to celebrate courthouse anniversary

You are invited to a celebration Friday in Sharp County.

The Sharp County Courthouse was dedicated 50 years ago on Sept. 16, 1967.

It replaced the courthouses that were in Evening Shade and Hardy.

A reception will take place in the main lobby of the courthouse at 2 p.m. in Ash Flat.

Free cake and punch will be served.

If you have any pictures or stories to share about the construction of the building, you are invited to bring them and share.

