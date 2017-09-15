Miss Craighead County Rice 2017 reveals signature dish

Looking for an easy dish to make for your family? Look no further than Miss Craighead County Rice 2017's "Buffalo Ranch Cheesy Chicken and Rice" dish.

"This is partially from Pinterest and then we changed it a little bit to how we like it," Anna Mae Roemer said. "We really like wings in our family and ranch is my favorite ever! We kind of combined all of our favorite things."

The Brookland High School senior just competed for her title last month and came in runner-up to Miss Arkansas Rice at the state competition. When she is not spending time in the kitchen, Roemer is working on the family farm.

"My family doesn't farm row crops," Roemer said. "But, we do raise cattle."

Roemer advocates for the rice industry as part of her public speaking.

"Rice contains 15 essential vitamins and minerals for our diets," Roemer said. "Arkansas rice production contributes over $4 billion annually to the Arkansas economy."

Roemer is the current president of Brookland Future Farmers of America (FFA) and enjoys participating in public speaking competitions. She will serve up samples of different rice dishes at a rice-tasting event on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the ASU Farmers' Market.

Farm Bureau is a sponsor of Miss Craighead County Rice. If you'd like to make her signature dish, there's a copy of the recipe:

Buffalo Ranch Cheesy Chicken & Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups uncooked long grain white rice

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast

4 cups chicken broth (can be substituted for low sodium chicken broth, if preferred)

1 packet dry ranch mix (1 oz.)

1/3 cup mild wing sauce

½ cup Mexican blend shredded cheese

Sliced green onions to taste

Serves 6 – 8 people

Prep & Cook time: 35 minutes

Dice uncooked chicken into bite-sized pieces.

Spray a large pot with canola oil cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add chicken and saute for a few minutes to begin cooking the outside.

Pour in broth, wing sauce, and ranch mix. Stir and bring to a low boil. Stir into rice. Cover and cook 20 minutes, stirring periodically.

Remove lid and stir again. Make sure rice is completely cooked and the liquid is absorbed. If not, simmer for a few more minutes until the rice is cooked.

Stir in cheese and green onions. Optional: Garnish with more green onions and cheese.

Serve and enjoy!

