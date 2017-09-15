Police search for park bathroom vandals

Police in Hardy are asking for help finding those who vandalized a park bathroom.

According to Hardy Police Chief Tamara Taylor, someone forced their way into the men's bathroom at Loberg Park and "broke several mirrors, a commode lid, and trash cans." The vandalism happened sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Taylor stated in the Facebook post at least one of the suspects cut their hand and "left a large amount of blood behind." So at least one suspect will have a cut on their hands.

"We try to have nice things for public use so we are asking the community for help," the chief also said in the post.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Taylor at 870-955-8763 or police dispatch at 870-994-2211.

Callers can remain anonymous.

