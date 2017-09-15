Criminal justice department named after fallen police officer

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Jonesboro Animal Control cited a man with animal cruelty after they say he left three cats in a mobile home to die.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced an information breach for thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries.
From a new weapon's policy to disaster training facilities, the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees covered a lot of ground during their meeting Friday.
Arkansas officials say three inmates were injured in a "disturbance" at a state prison, the latest in a series of incidents that are now under investigation by Arkansas State Police.
An officer killed serving his community will have his name honored at a facility dedicated to teaching others about serving justice.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
