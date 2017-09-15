Criminal justice department named after fallen police officer

An officer killed serving his community will have his name honored at a facility dedicated to teaching others about serving justice.

During a meeting with the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees, ASU-Newport brought forth a resolution to name one of their departments the "Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford Criminal Justice Center."

The resolution was approved during Friday's meeting.

Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford was killed in the line of duty in June.

Weatherford was a 15-year veteran of the Newport police force and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA, in 2016. Weatherford, 41, was also a graduate of ASU-Newport and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and was named the 2016 Jackson County Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

