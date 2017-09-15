GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Man cited after leaving three cats to die in trailer

One of the cats found dead in a mobile home on North Floyd Street. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

The partially decomposed body of one of the cats. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Jonesboro Animal Control cited a man with animal cruelty after they say he left three cats in a mobile home to die.

A woman called police after noticing a “strong smell” coming from the mobile home on North Floyd Street.

When she looked through the windows, according to the initial incident report, she saw a decomposing cat on the kitchen floor.

Officer David Cooley met with the owner of the mobile home, 41-year-old George Green, who agreed to let him inside.

Green told the officer the last time he had been in the mobile home was in June. He also reportedly said he was aware of the dead cats inside.

“Upon entering the trailer I was immediately struck with an overpowering smell of decaying animal, feces, and urine,” Cooley stated in his report. “He [Green] stated the last time he had been in the trailer was June of 2017.”

Cooley reported finding three dead cats in various stages of decomposition throughout the mobile home.

One cat was “completely skeletal,” Cooley said. “It appeared as if the cat had been eaten by another animal.”

Cooley also reported finding four litter boxes full of feces, as well as “large piles of feces all over the furniture, in the corners, and on the counters.”

The officer cited Green with three counts of animal cruelty and gave him a Sept. 25 court date.

