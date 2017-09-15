Trucker accused of driving off with company's big rig

The owner of a Jonesboro trucking company told police a man hauled off one of his trucks and a flatbed.

Jeff Loggins of Loggins Logistics, 5706 Commerce Square, reported the alleged theft Thursday.

Loggins said the suspect drove off with a 2007 Ford semi-truck valued at $35,000 and a 2016 Great Dane flatbed worth $27,500.

Loggins said the truck and trailer were part of a lease-to-own contract. The suspect was supposed to pay $200 a week for five years for the truck, and another $250 a week for two years on the trailer.

However, he said the payments stopped in June. He has not been able to reach the suspect since the first of August.

Loggins also said an electronic device that logs the truck’s location had been disabled. It’s last known whereabouts was Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android