Heeey FOX!: Stafford and Frigo mark 20 years of radio fun

Trey Stafford and Jim Frigo continue to keep the fun coming after two decades of being on the air in Northeast Arkansas.

The duo debuted on the 104.9 The Fox 20 years ago Friday as part of the Fox Morning Show. "Stafford and Frigo" can also be seen in the Foxhole weekday mornings on Good Morning Region 8.

Lots of celebrations were held this week and the guys even took their show on the road to the state capitol.

See more fun photos of their anniversary celebration here.

