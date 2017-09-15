Health inspectors find more than a dozen problems at one restaurant

Since the first of the month, health inspectors visited more than 120 restaurants, daycares, and school cafeterias.

While some passed with flying colors, others were not so lucky. Inspectors listed 14 violations and observations at just one restaurant.

Here’s what they found during the first two weeks of September all across Region 8:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android