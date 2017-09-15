JPD investigating armed robbery at woman's home

A Jonesboro woman told police two men forced their way into her home early Thursday morning and robbed her at gunpoint.

The 57-year-old victim told police two men knocked on the door of her home on West Jefferson around 1:30 a.m. and called her by her nickname.

When she opened the door, the woman said the men forced their way into her home, pointed a gun at her, then told her they would kill her if she did not give them money.

She described the men as black males, both average height and build, wearing dark clothes.

She said the men forced her onto the floor, then one of them kicked her in the chest and told her to shut up.

The victim said the men tied her hands behind her back with a phone charger cord then stole approximately $300 in cash, a bottle of hydrocodone pills, and a cell phone.

Once the men left, the woman freed her hands and called her son-in-law and husband. After her husband came home, they called police.

A detective was called to the scene and evidence was collected, possibly with the suspects’ fingerprints.

The case is still under investigation.

