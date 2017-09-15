BB vandals take aim at woman's home, car

Someone opened fire on a Jonesboro woman’s home and car Wednesday night with a BB gun, police say.

According to the initial incident report, the 37-year-old victim awoke Thursday morning to find multiple BB holes in the siding of her house on Scott Street.

Officer Scott Byrd, who responded to the scene, reported finding a BB hole in one of the front windows. He also found BB holes in the side window and door of the woman’s Dodge Charger.

The victim told Byrd she did not know who would have shot her property.

