BB vandals take aim at woman's home, car - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BB vandals take aim at woman's home, car

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Someone opened fire on a Jonesboro woman’s home and car Wednesday night with a BB gun, police say.

According to the initial incident report, the 37-year-old victim awoke Thursday morning to find multiple BB holes in the siding of her house on Scott Street.

Officer Scott Byrd, who responded to the scene, reported finding a BB hole in one of the front windows. He also found BB holes in the side window and door of the woman’s Dodge Charger.

The victim told Byrd she did not know who would have shot her property.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers help GCT teachers attend funeral for colleague's children

    Volunteers help GCT teachers attend funeral for colleague's children

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:37:26 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One Paragould family experienced Friday what no family should ever go through. Blake and Haley Deck laid their two young children to rest.

    One Paragould family experienced Friday what no family should ever go through. Blake and Haley Deck laid their two young children to rest.

  • breaking

    Law enforcement search for escaped inmate

    Law enforcement search for escaped inmate

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:13:31 GMT
    Bryan Baldwin (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff)Bryan Baldwin (Source: Cross Co. Sheriff)

    Law enforcement in Cross County are searching for a man they say escaped from jail. According to the Cross County Sheriff's Facebook page, Bryan Baldwin escaped Friday afternoon, by compromising the integrity of the security fence while inmates distracted the jailer.  Deputies believe as many as 8 other inmates helped with the distraction.  Baldwin is not considered to be armed or dangerous, but deputies say not to approach Baldwin if you make contact with him.  The...

    Law enforcement in Cross County are searching for a man they say escaped from jail. According to the Cross County Sheriff's Facebook page, Bryan Baldwin escaped Friday afternoon, by compromising the integrity of the security fence while inmates distracted the jailer.  Deputies believe as many as 8 other inmates helped with the distraction.  Baldwin is not considered to be armed or dangerous, but deputies say not to approach Baldwin if you make contact with him.  The...

  • BB vandals take aim at woman's home, car

    BB vandals take aim at woman's home, car

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:41:08 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:58:22 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Someone opened fire on a Jonesboro woman’s home and car Wednesday night with a BB gun, police say.

    Someone opened fire on a Jonesboro woman’s home and car Wednesday night with a BB gun, police say.

    •   
Powered by Frankly