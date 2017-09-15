UPDATE: Mom in custody, child found safe

A Morgan Nick Amber Alert issued for a missing Lonoke girl has been canceled.

The Lonoke Police Department posted on social media Friday afternoon that 7-year-old Victoria Rovnaghi had been found.

Her mother, 34-year-old Leah Rovnaghi, is in police custody.

Arkansas State Police have issued a Level 1 Morgan Nick Amber Alert after Rovnaghi, who does not have custody of the child, took her from her school.

Lonoke police thank those who helped find the little girl.

