Volunteers help GCT teachers attend funeral for colleague's children

One Paragould family experienced Friday what no family should ever go through. Blake and Haley Deck laid their two young children to rest.

A car wreck this past weekend claimed the lives of the Deck family's young daughter, Finley Blake, and unborn son, Sage Miles.

The tragedy hit the Greene County Tech school district hard.

Mom, Haley Deck, is a kindergarten teacher at GCT Primary.

With the visitation and funeral happening during school hours Friday, law enforcement and volunteers from across the Paragould community stepped up so that other teachers at the school might attend the services.

"The community that we live in is such a small community but whenever something good happens, we pull together and celebrate. When something bad happens we kind of pull together and love on people," Brandon McNeil said. "That's why I'm here. My son is actually in Mrs. Haley Deck's class."

McNeil was one of roughly 50 community members to volunteer his time filling in for teachers on Friday.

30 law enforcement officers also stepped up to help fill the void.

"It's just what you'd expect from around here," Greene County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Anderson said. "The community is all tight-knit and we're here to help everybody and each other."

Deputy Anderson said his wife is a teacher and he knows how important it was for Haley's colleagues to support her and her family on Friday.

Finley Blake and Sage Miles were laid to rest at the Greene County Memorial Gardens.

