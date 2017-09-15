Law enforcement search for escaped inmate

Law enforcement in Cross County is searching for a man they say escaped from jail.

According to the Cross County Sheriff's Facebook page, Bryan Baldwin escaped Friday afternoon, by compromising the integrity of the security fence while inmates distracted the jailer.

Deputies believe as many as 8 other inmates helped with the distraction.

Baldwin is not considered to be armed or dangerous, but deputies say not to approach Baldwin if you make contact with him.

The Cross County sheriff's office has requested the assistance of the United States Marshal's office. t

The 8 other inmates will be charged with assisting in the escape.

If you have any information please forward it to the Cross County Sheriff's Office at 870-238-5700 or your local 911.

