Festival brings economic boom to city

Thousands of people are expected to flood into Walnut Ridge over the weekend for the annual Beatles at the Ridge festival.

That influx of people has a huge economic impact on the area.

The Dark Side Coffee Shop is one of the stores on Abbey Road where all the action of Beatles at the Ridge happens.

Owner Dan West said it is great to see what is usually a quiet town come alive for a couple of days with music and people walking everywhere.

He said it is good for business.

“Beatles at the Ridge is the best two days of the year for us, you know,” West said. “ We almost plan the whole year around these two days. So there’s a lot of visitors in town and it’s a chance for us to show off our trade craft.”

West’s business won the exterior display award for the Tie Dye the Town this week.

He said they keep the spirit of the Beatles alive in their décor all year long.

