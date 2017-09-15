Journalist remembers getting scoop on arrival of Beatles

When the Beatles landed in Walnut Ridge that Friday night in September 1964, word spread around town that a famous band was in town.

Harry Truman Moore was working for the Times-Dispatch at the time and know he had to get the story. He was just 17 years old at the time.

Moore said he first heard that the Beatles were in Walnut Ridge early that Saturday morning and was told they would be back at the airport on Sunday.

He began to track down the story. Moore told Region 8 News he found the pilot in the David Crocket restaurant in the Alamo Court Hotel.

“He was obviously the person,” Moore said. “He looked different from any person in there. So I went up and asked him if he was the pilot of the Beatles plane. He said ‘yes I am.’ I said ‘can you tell me where they’re coming back.’ He said ‘I’m not allowed to tell that.’”

However, he later told Moore it might be wise of him to skip church the following morning to cover the story.

Because of that, Moore was one of about 300 people who were able to see the Beatles.

It was the only time the band would be in Arkansas.

Moore said he wrote the story and the byline "Yea! Yea! Yea! Beatles Visit Walnut Ridge Twice in Weekend." He told Region 8 News it's the byline he's most proud of from his career in news.

He said in the time before social media and cell phones, it was the great to be an exclusive part of this history.

“I’m sure if this happened today, the crows would be huge because within five minutes time from the time the word got out everyone from a 200-mile radius would know it was going to be happening and to be coming in,” Moore said.

