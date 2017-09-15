Brookland students paint mural for Walnut Ridge festival

Brookland High School students arrived in Walnut Ridge around 1:00 Friday afternoon to paint a mural.

The students drew a parade of Beatles cartoon characters on the side of a building for the annual Beatles at the Ridge Festival.

Sisters Abby and Summer Wilson are two art students working on the project.

They said they often do chalkboard drawings on the sidewalk at school so they are used to people seeing their work. However, they are excited about thousands of people seeing the mural.

“It’s a little nerve-racking, but it’s really cool,” Summer said.

“You feel like you have to be really good cause everyone’s gonna stare at it and judge it,” Abby said.

Abby’s character is of Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Shapp.

The students said they were thankful the city asked them to participate in the festival and that the administration at Brookland let them come.

