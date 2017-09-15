Walmart unveils plans of new headquarters

Walmart unveiled plans for a new headquarters in Bentonville Friday.

According to Fayetteville NBC affiliate KNWA, The retail giant has been in the same headquarters since 1971.

Construction is expected to take five to seven years to be completed.

Walmart said they needed more space as the company continues to grow.

Officials say the patchwork of buildings are expensive to maintain and is costing Walmart millions to upkeep each year.

