Repoed construction equipment stolen from bank, then found in field

A piece of construction equipment stolen from a bank was found in a field.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, officers were called to the Simmons First Bank on S. Caraway Road on Thursday after a theft.

Police spoke with the complainant who said the bank repossessed a construction skid steer and placed it in holding at the bank.

The last time the complainant saw the piece of equipment was about a month ago.

On Sept. 4, he noticed the piece of equipment on was missing.

Police received a call from a tow company who said they recovered the piece of equipment in a field and were now holding it.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

