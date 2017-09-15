Firefighter's home damaged by morning fire

An early morning fire tore through a home of a Cash firefighter Friday. Now his department is pulling together to help.

According to Ron Eaton with the Cash Fire Department, they responded to the house fire off Highway 226.

That home belongs to Eric Watkin, the department’s safety officer, but no one was home at the time the fire occurred.

Eaton said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area, but the cause is still unknown.

Eaton said they have contacted the American Red Cross to help Watkin and his family.

