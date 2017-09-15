Fire department gets new wheels - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fire department gets new wheels

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Dave Lawrence) (Source: Dave Lawrence)
(Source: Dave Lawrence) (Source: Dave Lawrence)
(Source: Dave Lawrence) (Source: Dave Lawrence)
CASH, AR (KAIT) -

The Ravenden Fire Department has a new addition to their fleet that they can take pride in.

According to Dave Lawrence with the department, they had a new custom-made rescue truck delivered Friday morning.

Lawrence said the truck is fully loaded and is worth around $112,000.

He credits having this truck that they’ve wanted for several years to a grant and community donations to the department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • University addresses rumors with Greek life regulations

    University addresses rumors with Greek life regulations

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:04:46 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:09:16 GMT
    Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)

    Monday was the start of Safety week for Arkansas State University where Greek Life also met to discuss their rules and regulations. However, during that discussion, a misunderstanding of the university’s intentions led to many Greek life members being on edge.

    Monday was the start of Safety week for Arkansas State University where Greek Life also met to discuss their rules and regulations. However, during that discussion, a misunderstanding of the university’s intentions led to many Greek life members being on edge.

  • Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden

    Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-16 03:47:57 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:04:22 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

    According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

  • Girl dragged by bus, mom speaks out

    Girl dragged by bus, mom speaks out

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-09-16 03:49:59 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:00:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Nettleton School District is without a bus driver after he closed the door on a child’s backpack and dragged her a few feet down the road.

    The Nettleton School District is without a bus driver after he closed the door on a child’s backpack and dragged her a few feet down the road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly