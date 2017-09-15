Fire department gets new wheels

The Ravenden Fire Department has a new addition to their fleet that they can take pride in.

According to Dave Lawrence with the department, they had a new custom-made rescue truck delivered Friday morning.

Lawrence said the truck is fully loaded and is worth around $112,000.

He credits having this truck that they’ve wanted for several years to a grant and community donations to the department.

