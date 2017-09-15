Fans gear up for home opener

With Saturday being the Red Wolves home opener game, many fans celebrated Friday evening at the Big Great A-State Tailgate.

The event took place on Main Street in Jonesboro featuring live music, food, and Red Wolf Spirit.

The Natural State Band played several spirited songs followed by a small parade of Howl, Scarlet, and the A-State cheerleaders and dance team.

