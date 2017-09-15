Crews complete work on railroad crossing near Ravenden

According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad company has replaced the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

This comes after concerned citizens spoke about the dangers of the crossing that's believed to have caused several crashes outside the town.

According to Cavenaugh, the new crossing is expected to last at least 15 years.

Construction finished Friday evening.

