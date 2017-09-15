Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden

According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

This comes after concerned citizens spoke about the dangers of the crossing that's believed to have caused several crashes outside the town

Crews are currently working on a route that will help divert traffic around the construction site without stopping the flow of traffic.

According to Cavenaugh, the new crossing is expected to last at least 15 years.

Construction is set to take place on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

