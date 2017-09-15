Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
RAVENDEN, AR (KAIT) -

According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

This comes after concerned citizens spoke about the dangers of the crossing that's believed to have caused several crashes outside the town

Crews are currently working on a route that will help divert traffic around the construction site without stopping the flow of traffic.

According to Cavenaugh, the new crossing is expected to last at least 15 years.

Construction is set to take place on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • University addresses rumors with Greek life regulations

    University addresses rumors with Greek life regulations

    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:04:46 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:09:16 GMT
    Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)Arkansas State University's official logo (Source: www.astate.edu)

    Monday was the start of Safety week for Arkansas State University where Greek Life also met to discuss their rules and regulations. However, during that discussion, a misunderstanding of the university’s intentions led to many Greek life members being on edge.

    Monday was the start of Safety week for Arkansas State University where Greek Life also met to discuss their rules and regulations. However, during that discussion, a misunderstanding of the university’s intentions led to many Greek life members being on edge.

  • Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden

    Crews to replace railroad crossing near Ravenden

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-16 03:47:57 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:04:22 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

    According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.

  • Girl dragged by bus, mom speaks out

    Girl dragged by bus, mom speaks out

    Friday, September 15 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-09-16 03:49:59 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-09-16 04:00:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Nettleton School District is without a bus driver after he closed the door on a child’s backpack and dragged her a few feet down the road.

    The Nettleton School District is without a bus driver after he closed the door on a child’s backpack and dragged her a few feet down the road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly