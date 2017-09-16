University addresses rumors with Greek life regulations

Monday was the start of Safety Week for Arkansas State University where Greek Life also met to discuss their rules and regulations. However, during that discussion, a misunderstanding of the university’s intentions led to many Greek life members being on edge.

According to Bill Smith, A-State’s Associate Chancellor of Marketing and Communication, that misinterpretation spread quickly on social media.

“We have seen that someone who attended that meeting did not understand the rules and began spreading the wrong information,” Smith said.

Smith said the rules for Greek life have not changed whatsoever.

“Basically it is the same rules that have been applied for student events in sorority and fraternity houses that have been on this campus for many years,” Smith said.

Some of the rules in question include Greek life events have to be registered and a guest list must be provided for the safety of students.

Because of the rumor, many Greek life members thought that meant the only time they could hang out with other Greek members was during registered events that were restricted to only sororities and fraternities.

Another concern the rumor stirred up is having administration officials walk in on events whenever they decide to do an inspection to make sure things are going accordingly.

Smith said that fact is true especially if something unfortunate takes place that would ward someone having to check in on groups.

He added there is nothing Greek members have to worry about as long as they abide by the regulations that have been in place for them since the beginning.

“The safety of our students and the safety of those involved in Greek life which is a valuable part of our university,” Smith said. “We want to make sure they are aware of their responsibilities and their duties. We want to make sure they are safe and they keep their members safe.”



Last school year, Greek life events were temporarily suspended for a number of instances that threatened the safety of some students.

Smith said the university felt it was appropriate to remind sororities and fraternities of these regulations, especially during safety week.



Smith added that this is just a strong reminder to students to make sure what happened last year doesn't happen again.

