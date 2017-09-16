University addresses rumors with Greek life regulations

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Monday was the start of Safety week for Arkansas State University where Greek Life also met to discuss their rules and regulations. However, during that discussion, a misunderstanding of the university’s intentions led to many Greek life members being on edge.
According to state representative Fran Cavenaugh, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe company will soon replace the railroad crossing along Highway 63 near Ravenden.
The Nettleton School District is without a bus driver after he closed the door on a child’s backpack and dragged her a few feet down the road.
An early morning fire tore through a home of a Cash firefighter Friday. Now his department is pulling together to help.
The Ravenden Fire Department has a new addition to their fleet that they can take pride in.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
