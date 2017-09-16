Jonesboro man to head to Texas for hurricane relief - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro man to head to Texas for hurricane relief

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro resident Ray Sandy plans to head to Beaumont, Texas to help with hurricane relief this week.

Sandy, who is retired, said this will be the first time he has helped with a disaster.

Sandy said after seeing relief efforts on TV he got the urge to help.

"I just thought there and I said I need to go do that," said Sandy.  "I suppose God had a hand in that because I've been praying for them."

Sandy says he will travel to Texas on Monday and be there for about 2 weeks.

"Go in and help do some cleanup work if they need partial roofing in, stuff like that I can handle that," he said. "I got the tools and know-how."

Sandy said he will be working on relief efforts with a church in Beaumont.

