ICare 5K fundraiser held

The second annual ICare 5K Family Fun Run was held on Saturday.

The Arkansas Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries hosted the fundraiser to meet the needs of children, teens and single mothers in crisis.

Several kids even helped with fundraising. One group of kids raised thousands for families in need.

"We ran for the 5K and raised money for it for people at the Arkansas Baptist Children's homes," said Rosie Townsend. "So they could have homes and have families and have clothes."

The kids said they enjoyed the run and those with the race say they are thankful for everyone's fundraising efforts.

The event which was held at Craighead Forrest Park also included a bouncy house, a kids’ dash and music.

Awards were given to the top adult and child participants.

