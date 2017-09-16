Red Wolves pick up win vs. Pine Bluff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Red Wolves pick up win vs. Pine Bluff

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

Jonesboro, AR - After waiting a week to open their season at home, the Red Wolves were able to pick up a big win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 48-3. 

A-State found success in the air against the Golden Lions. 

Junior quarterback Justice Hansen finished the game with five touchdowns and 336 yards passing for A-State. 

Former Jonesboro Hurricane Jonathan Adams made his first trip to the end zone for one of his two receptions for the Red Wolves. 

The A-State defense also made big plays all night, forcing five turnovers which led to 28 points for the Red Wolves. 

Next up for A-State is a trip to Dallas to face SMU. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. 

