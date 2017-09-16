Man dies after fight with deputies, ASP investigating

A man has died after a fight with sheriff’s deputies in Cleburne County Saturday night.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 500-block of Heber Springs Road West to assist Northstar EMS, who was on a medical call. Another man in the area was acting disorderly.

When deputies arrived, they tried to talk to the man but he was “unruly and combative,” trying to fight the deputies, according to the release.

After a very intense physical altercation, which lasted for several minutes, the man was taken into custody.

Deputies then realized the man was in medical distress.

Some of the deputies began CPR while another ran back to where Northstar EMS was to ask for help.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

No names have been released yet pending notification of the man’s family.

