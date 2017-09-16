Man who died after fighting with deputies has been identified - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man who died after fighting with deputies has been identified

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Cleburne County Sheriff's Office (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) Cleburne County Sheriff's Office (Source: Cleburne County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The man who died after a fight with sheriff’s deputies in Cleburne County Saturday night has been identified.

According to a press release from the Cleburne County sheriff’s office, 34-year-old Heath Allen Snowden of Heber Springs, was killed when deputies responded to the 500-block of Heber Springs Road West to assist Northstar EMS, who was on a medical call. Another man in the area was acting disorderly.

When deputies arrived, they tried to talk to Snowden but he was “unruly and combative,” trying to fight the deputies, according to the release.

After a very intense physical altercation, which lasted for several minutes, Snowden was taken into custody.

Deputies then realized Snowden was in medical distress.  Some of the deputies began CPR while another ran back to where Northstar EMS was to ask for help.

Snowden was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

