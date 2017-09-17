JPD: No witnesses coming forward in Cedar Heights shooting

Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

According to Public Information Officer David McDaniel, 20-year-old Deonte Love and 26-year-old Richard Bogan were shot Saturday night.

Bogan was transported to a Memphis hospital to receive treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Love was treated and released.

JPD responded to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 10:45 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested.

According to Det. Kari Varner, no witnesses have come forward so far to give any statements regarding the shooting.

Jonesboro police remind witnesses you can give information anonymously.

One person, Paul Love, was arrested, but according to police, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Varner at 870-933-4614 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

