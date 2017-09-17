JPD: Two shot in Jonesboro - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Two shot in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon with the Jonesboro Police Department, authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night in which two people were shot. 

Jonesboro police went to the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive around 10:45 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting. Brandon said police found the two victims, who were taken to a local hospital. 

One victim was treated and released while the other victim is still being treated, Brandon said. 

No suspects have been arrested. 

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Det. Keri Varner at 870-933-4614 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP. 

