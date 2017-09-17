Names of victims released in Jonesboro shooting

Jonesboro police have released the names of those injured in a weekend shooting.

According to Public Information Officer David McDaniel, 20-year-old Deonte Love and 26-year-old Richard Bogan were shot Saturday night.

Bogan was transported to a Memphis hospital to receive treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Love was treated and released.

JPD responded to the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive around 10:45 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Det. Keri Varner at 870-933-4614 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

