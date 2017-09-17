Wong returns to Cardinals lineup after back issue

CHICAGO (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong is back in the lineup after being sidelined by back spasms.
Wong left in the seventh inning of Friday's 8-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs and rested on Saturday. He got the start for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.
Center fielder Dexter Fowler also was in the lineup after he was hit on the hand by a pitch in the ninth inning of Saturday's 4-1 loss.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.