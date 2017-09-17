Inmate who escaped from Cross Co. Jail in custody, Sheriff says

According to a post on the Cross County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, a man who escaped from the Cross County jail Friday is now back in custody.

Sheriff J.R. Smith said authorities got information around 7 a.m. Sunday about the possible whereabouts of Bryan Baldwin.

Cross County deputies and Wynne police went to a home in the 800-block of Block Street and found Baldwin hiding in the attic.

Smith said Baldwin fell through the ceiling onto the floor as he was being arrested.

Baldwin was taken to Cross Ridge Hospital in Wynne to be treated.

In the post, Smith said the search for Baldwin was an example of law enforcement agencies working together.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android