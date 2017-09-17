NEA District Fair prepares for another year on church grounds

The property at the Nettleton Baptist Church will host the NEA District Fair this week. (Source: KAIT)

The NEA District Fair starts Monday and for the second year in a row, the event will be held on a Jonesboro church's property.

A church pastor said the event will give the church an opportunity for outreach as well as meeting with residents.

"This is Nettleton Baptist Church's home and we can minister to people any way we can if they need prayer we'll pray with them, if they want us to just sit and talk with them, we'll do that. It's just an opportunity to touch people's lives for God's glory," Pastor Stan Ballard said.

Church members plan to talk with people and pass out water during the event, which runs through Saturday.

Ballard said the event also allows the church to reach out to the community and meet with people that they normally don't get to speak with.

"Most people don't expect the fair to be located on church property and this one is and so, it's an opportunity for us to minister to people and touch people's lives right where they are," Ballard said.

Ballard said the fair schedule will allow the church to rearrange its schedule.

"We will not have our Wednesday night service as we normally would of course, but it'll give us the opportunity to intermingle with the people who flow in and out. We'll have a booth inside and outside," Ballard said.

The fair is a longtime event in Jonesboro and Ballard said he is happy that the church can help.

"It allows us to be involved in other ministries and it expands our ministries and in this case, it helps us to retire some debt that we have," Ballard said.

