Firefighter's truck broken into at station

The Jonesboro Fire Department is warning its employees not to keep personal items in their vehicles after a recent theft.

According to Allen Dunn with the department, a firefighter's vehicle was broken into Friday night at Station 4 on Harrisburg Road.

The suspect shattered a window with a rock and stole several items while the firefighter was sleeping inside the station.

A report was filed with the Jonesboro Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android