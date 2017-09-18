ASP investigating fatal crash in Randolph Co.

A vehicle was pulled from the Little Running Water Ditch Monday morning. (Source: KAIT)

Crews were called to a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 67 south near Gum Stump Road. (Source: KAIT)

Arkansas State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Randolph County.

Trooper Gary Ladner tells Region 8 News one person appears to have been killed in the crash.

Multiple crews were called to the crash on Highway 67 south just north of Gum Stump Road shortly before 5 a.m.

Ladner said it appears the vehicle veered off the road. A vehicle was pulled from the Little Running Water Ditch.

ASP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android