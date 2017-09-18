Jonesboro man killed in Randolph Co. crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Jonesboro man killed in Randolph Co. crash

Crews were called to a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 67 south near Gum Stump Road. (Source: KAIT) Crews were called to a crash Monday morning on Hwy. 67 south near Gum Stump Road. (Source: KAIT)
A vehicle was pulled from the Little Running Water Ditch Monday morning. (Source: KAIT) A vehicle was pulled from the Little Running Water Ditch Monday morning. (Source: KAIT)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State Police has released more information about a fatal crash in Randolph County.

Darrell D. Carter, 57, of Jonesboro was killed in the Monday morning crash, according to ASP.

The crash report states Carter was driving a 2003 Saturn south on U.S. 67 south just north of Gum Stump Road.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned into the Little Running Water Ditch.

Multiple crews were called to the crash shortly before 5 a.m.

No other injuries were reported with the crash.

ASP stated the weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

