Rescue operation underway in Randolph County

A rescue operation at a crash is underway in Randolph County Monday morning.

According to Central Dispatch, crews got a call shortly before 5 a.m.

Dispatch couldn’t release many details, but they did confirm it’s on Highway 67 south just north of Gum Stump Road.

Arkansas State Police told Region 8 News one of its troopers is responding to a crash there.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Watch Good Morning Region 8 for the latest.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android