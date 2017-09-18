Dexter man wins thousands from lotto ticket

A scratch-off lottery ticket turned into big bucks for a Missouri man.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Donnie Williams of Dexter claimed a prize of $100,000 from a $5 "$100,000 Money Multiplier" ticket.

The ticket was purchased at BJ’s Kwik Shop, 623 State Highway 25 N., in Dexter. The retailer sold another $100,000-winning ticket in April, according to the lottery.

Williams did not share with lottery officials what he planned to do with the money.

