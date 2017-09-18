3 seriously injured in separate weekend crashes

Two crashes in Missouri were reported over the weekend with three people, including a teenager, sustaining serious injuries.

On Saturday just before 11 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol stated 13-year-old Josiah Howell was driving a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle north on private property off Ripley County Road 142 east.

At some point, the motorcycle went airborne, overturned, and Howell was thrown. He was wearing a helmet.

The Doniphan teen was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis with serious injuries.

In a separate crash Sunday afternoon, two people were also injured in Ripley County.

MSHP stated Charles Howell was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S10 east on U.S. 160 in Fairdealing around 5 p.m.

According to troopers, the truck went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Howell, 42, of Tupelo, OK, and his passenger, 28-year-old Cynthia Davis of Poplar Bluff, were both airlifted to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.

Both were not wearing seat belts, according to MSHP.

