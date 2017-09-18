Paragould baseball figure passes away

A long-time baseball figure in Paragould has passed away.

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Tech baseball team, Orland Crail has passed away. The team stated they learned of the news Monday morning.

Crail was a volunteer coach for the Eagles and also held positions on American Legion baseball teams in Paragould for a number of years.

The American Legion field at Francis Bland Park is named after the man.

"We are so thankful for the time he gave and the influence he had on our many men throughout the years in our program. He will be deeply missed," the post concluded.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately released.

